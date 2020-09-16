Everton starlet Jonjoe Kenny has revealed that the current Toffees dressing room has a superb atmosphere which is one of the best he has been involved in.

Kenny, who was on loan at German club Schalke last season, reported to a new manager in Carlo Ancelotti when he returned to Merseyside and the Italian’s ‘evolution’ at Everton has seen the club snap up significant talents in the ongoing transfer window.

With the additions of Colombian James Rodriguez, Frenchman Abdoulaye Doucoure and Brazilian Allan, Ancelotti has bought more diversity to the Toffees squad and the ‘good mix’ of players at Goodison Park has enriched the club in a positive way, according to Kenny.

The right-back revealed that the current Everton dressing room has one of the best atmospheres of any that he has been part of, as the whole squad are like a family, having developed a sense of togetherness.

Kenny outlined how Everton act as a cultural melting pot that further enhance the positive, ambitious atmosphere at the club adding joy to their game and life in general.

“The atmosphere in the squad is one of the best I’ve been a part of”, Kenny told Everton’s official site.

“It’s perfect. We have got a good mix.

“We have the foreign lads and they bring a lot of banter and laughter to the team.

“You see with top teams, they have that family environment.

“That’s what we want and we’ve got that togetherness.”

Everton launch their EFL Cup campaign against Salford City at Goodison Park tonight and Kenny will hope to make his first competitive appearance for the Toffees in the current campaign.