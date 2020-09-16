Chris Wilder has confirmed that Sheffield United have made an enquiry for Arsenal’s 19-year-old striker Folarin Balogun.

A product of the Arsenal academy, the young forward scored 16 goals for Arsenal Under-23s last season and got on the scoresheet as well against Ipswich Town last week in an EFL Trophy game.

He is highly-rated at Arsenal, but several Premier League clubs have been monitoring him with a view to snaring him away from the north London club in the ongoing transfer window.

Sheffield United are interested in taking him to Bramall Lane and Wilder confirmed that and the Blades have lodged an enquiry with the Gunners for Balogun.

However, he refused to add any more to the interest and stressed that it is now up to the Sheffield United hierarchy to deal with their counterparts at Arsenal.

Wilder said in a press conference when asked about interest in Balogun: “We made an enquiry regarding the young man at Arsenal.

“That’s been left with the CEO at our club and at Arsenal.”

The New York-born forward is yet to break into the first team at Arsenal and the prospect of playing senior football at Sheffield United could be a tempting one for him.