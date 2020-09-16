Celtic skipper Scott Brown is of the view that people overlook new boy Shane Duffy’s composure on the ball and tend to focus on his size.

Duffy had a stellar debut for his new club with an influential showing on Saturday as Celtic beat Ross County 5-0 away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The Brighton loanee scored Celtic’s third goal with a thumping header, while his stalwart display in the heart of the Bhoys’ backline ensured Neil Lennon’s team finished the match with a clean sheet.

However, Brown is of the view that Duffy’s physicality and aerial ability are not the only qualities that set him apart as he believes the centre-back’s composure on the ball takes his game to a higher level.

The Celtic skipper added that people tend to focus on Duffy’s size and overlook his ball playing ability, while stressing the 28-year-old is as good with the ball at his feet as he is with it in the air.

“The big man looks as a threat in set plays”, Brown told Celtic TV.

“He is very, very composed with the ball as well at the back.

“I think a lot of people overlook that and just think about his size and his aerial ability.

“But he is very good and chilled out on the ball as well.”

Celtic will head to Renfrewshire tonight to take on St. Mirren in a Scottish top flight encounter and Brown will be aiming to bag all three points and register back-to-back away wins.