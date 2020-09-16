Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the ambition of all three Toffees new boys to play for the Merseyside giants, despite interest from other clubs, played a crucial factor in him bringing them to Goodison Park.

Ancelotti has added to his options at Goodison Park with three major signings recently, with James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, Allan from Napoli and Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford, all joining.

The midfield trio debuted for the Toffees against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and was lauded for their stellar display in the middle of the park in a 1-0 victory in north London.

Ancelotti revealed that all three new boys had their hearts set on representing the Toffees despite being courted by other clubs and the Italian outlined that the arrivals’ ambition to play for the Merseyside giants played a key part in their recruitment.

Everton completed deals for all three stars in a four-day-span and the 61-year-old lauded his club’s board for tirelessly working hard to bring new talent to Goodison Park.

“There were two big factors helping with the deals for Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure”, Ancelotti said on Everton’s official site.

“First, the players wanted to be at Everton.

“They are top professionals and many other clubs were ready to take them but all three were clear from the beginning about their ambitions to play here.

“Then, there was a huge effort from everybody at Everton to bring the players.

“Marcel [Brands, the director of football] and the board and many others worked really hard to make these transfers possible and it is fantastic to have this support from the club.“

Everton will make their home competitive debut in the current season against Salford City tonight in the EFL Cup, and will return to Premier League action against top flight new boys West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.