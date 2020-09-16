Manchester City star Angelino has admitted he can see himself staying permanently at RB Leipzig, where he is on loan.

The 23-year-old left-back has extended his loan contract with German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for another season after joining on an initial six-month deal in January.

While Angelino has a loan contract with the club until the end of the 2020/21 season, Julian Nagelsmann’s side have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the deal.

And the Spaniard is hopeful that RB Leipzig will make the move permanent as he wants to continue at the club for years to come.

Angelino admits that the fact there is a purchase option in the loan agreement is something which was important to him.

“The chance of no longer just being loaned out is important to me“, Angelino told German magazine Sport Bild.

“After six months in Leipzig, I now hope for many years with RB.“

The full-back had attracted interest from Barcelona earlier in the summer and while he admits the links were flattering, his heart was always set on staying with RB Leipzig.

“It’s great that one of the biggest clubs in the world wanted me“, the Manchester City loanee said.

“But in my head, it was always clear that I wanted to stay at RB Leipzig and not go to another club – no matter who it was.“

RB Leipzig begin their Bundesliga campaign with a home game against Mainz this weekend and Angelino will be looking to help the team to a win.