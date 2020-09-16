Sergio Reguilon has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur’s training base to undergo a medical ahead of completing a move from Real Madrid, according to the Evening Standard.

Tottenham have agreed on a deal worth €30m with Real Madrid for the signature of the 23-year-old Spain left-back.

The Spaniard has already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract and is now on the verge of completing a transfer to the north London club.

It has been claimed that the Spaniard has arrived at Tottenham’s training base and will soon be undergoing a medical with the club.

Tottenham are hopeful that by the end of the night, the Spaniard will have passed his medical and is ready to sign on the dotted line.

Jose Mourinho’s side are hopeful of making an announcement about the Spaniard’s arrival as soon as Thursday.

Reguilon will become the third summer signing for Spurs after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty.

Manchester United were favourites to land the defender but they refused to agree to include a buy-back clause in an agreement with Real Madrid.

Tottenham have adhered to the demands of the Spaniards and Real Madrid have an option to re-sign Reguilon in the next two years.