Valencia are hoping that a guarantee of playing time will convince Juan Foyth to move to the club, with Leeds United and Villarreal also keen on him.

Tottenham are prepared to let Foyth move on before the transfer window closes if the deal offered is acceptable, and the Argentine is generating interest.

Valencia are now on the scene for Foyth and, according to Cadena SER, Leeds and Villarreal have already been in for him in the current transfer window.

However, Valencia are hopeful that they can win the race to sign Foyth, if Tottenham agree to a loan.

Los Che feel that Foyth fits the bill in what they are looking for, in that he can operate as a centre-back and a full-back if needed.

The Spanish giants are hoping that the guarantee of regular playing time under Javi Gracia can help to tilt Foyth firmly in their direction.

Tottenham will need to let Foyth move on loan though as a permanent transfer would be a bridge too far for Valencia at present.

Spurs are claimed to have received offers to both sell and loan Foyth, and they continue to weigh up what is the best course of action.