Lincoln Red Imps defender Scott Wiseman has warned his team-mates that they must be ready to cope with the challenge posed by Rangers.

Rangers have travelled to Gibraltar to take on Lincoln Red Imps in their Europa League tie on Thursday.

The tie takes place in the Victoria Stadium, located at the foot of the Rock of Gibraltar and the Gers will be aiming to take their Scottish Premiership form in to Europe as they embark on another continental cup adventure.

Steven Gerrard’s men, who are yet to concede in the Scottish top flight, currently occupy top spot in the league table and Wiseman is well aware of the immensity of the challenge that awaits his team on Thursday.

Nonetheless, the defender has urged his team-mates to step up to the challenge as he insists that a disciplined approach is needed by his club to deal with the ‘huge test’ of squaring off against the Glasgow giants.

“It’s a huge test, there is no doubt about that”, Wiseman told Lincoln Red Imps’ match programme.

“We face a big step up in quality.

“They will be more adaptable in their game plan and decision-making on the pitch, so we must be disciplined and able to deal with this.”

Lincoln Red Imps famously defeated Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic at home in the 2016/17 season, but Gerrard will be confident of avoiding the same fate in Rangers’ single-legged tie.