Werder Bremen head of scouting Clemens Fritz has warned that his club will not let Aston Villa and Leeds United linked Milot Rashica leave for less than they believe he is worth.

Rashica is keen to leave Werder Bremen in the ongoing transfer and the Bundesliga club are prepared to let him go knowing that the player prefers an exit.

RB Leipzig were early favourites to sign him, but negotiations between the two clubs hit an impasse as they refused to offer more than €15m for the winger.

Werder Bremen stand ready to sell, with Premier League pair Aston Villa and Leeds linked, but have continued to hold out for their asking price of €20m.

Fritz insisted that the club are keen to find the best solution for Rashica, but is clear that the side will have to be pleased with the proposal put on the table

The head of scouting told German daily the Weser-Kurier: “We are working on the best possible solution.

“We will definitely not going to just give Milot away.”

Despite speculation around Rashica though, Fritz insists he can provide no update on the winger leaving.

“We are in contact with Milot and his agent Altin Lala.

“But there is nothing to new to report or announce.”

It remains to be seen where Rashica will be playing his football when the transfer window closes on 5th October.