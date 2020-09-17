Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has confirmed Thiago Alcantara’s imminent move to Liverpool, and feels that the Reds have a great player and person on their hands.

Premier League champions Liverpool are said to have agreed a €30m fee to sign Thiago from German giants Bayern Munich in the ongoing transfer window.

The Spain international is expected to be on Merseyside soon and will put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Reds.

Bayern Munich coach Flick has bid adieu to the 29-year-old midfielder, who is set to end his seven-year association with the Bundesliga champions.

As Thiago edges closer to a move to Liverpool, Flick expressed his delight at having worked with an ‘extraordinary’ player and feels the Reds now have a great person on their hands.

“Thiago is an extraordinary player and was very important for us“, Flick told a press conference.

“My coaching team and I enjoyed working with him.

“It was very emotional as we said goodbye.

“I can only congratulate Liverpool as they got a great player and especially a great person“

Thiago is expected to wear the number 6 shirt when he seals his switch to Jurgen Klopp’s side.