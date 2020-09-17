Chelsea have reached an agreement with Trabzonspor over a loan deal for Lewis Baker, with the Turkish club having an option to buy at the end of the contract.

The 25-year-old returned to Chelsea in the new year following a loan spell in Germany at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

According to Turkish outlet FutbolArena, Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor have agreed to take Baker on loan from the Premier League giants.

The Chelsea star is expected to fly to Turkey tonight to seal the loan switch.

The deal between the two clubs will see the Black Sea Storm hold an option to make the move permanent at the end of the player’s loan contract.

While Trabzonspor could sign Baker on a permanent basis, it remains to be seen what fee has been agreed between the two parties.

Trabzonspor will be the Englishman’s eighth loan club, having already enjoyed spells at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading and Dusseldorf.

The Turkish club are currently being managed by former Chelsea star Eddie Newton and Baker will look to kick on with his career at Trabzonspor.