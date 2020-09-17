Said Benrahma is close to leaving Brentford, with Crystal Palace and West Ham United battling for his signature, it has been claimed in France.

The Algeria international has attracted interest from the top flight after he narrowly missed out on promotion with Brentford last season.

The Bees, who recently sold star striker Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa for an initial £28m, are willing to let go of Benrahma if their valuation of the player is met.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Crystal Palace and West Ham are battling for Benrahma, with both Premier League sides keen to land him.

And it is claimed that the future of the former Nice winger is now close to being concluded.

Brentford want £25m to let Benrahma leave and it is claimed that the proposals put in for the winger are not yet to that level.

Nevertheless, Benrahma looks to be edging firmly towards the exit door at Brentford and is tipped to be playing his football in the Premier League this season.

He shone in the Championship last term and will be keen to take that form into the top flight.