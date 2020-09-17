Brentford want a fee in excess of £10m if they are to sell Spanish goalkeeper David Raya to Arsenal in the current transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Arsenal have turned their attention to signing a goalkeeper after Emiliano Martinez swapped the Gunners for Aston Villa for £20m around on Wednesday.

Brentford’s Raya, who previously worked with Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, has been targeted by the north London club to provide cover for Bernd Leno.

However, the Bees are claimed to be unwilling to engage in any talks for their number 1, with the Championship club determined to keep hold of the player.

It would take a fee in excess of £10m for Arsenal to turn Brentford’s head in the ongoing transfer window.

The second division club’s reluctance to negotiate a deal has proven to be a stumbling block in Arsenal’s pursuit of Raya, who is said to be keen to move to the Emirates Stadium.

With Brentford unwilling to part ways with the Spaniard unless they receive over £10m, the Gunners are claimed to have turned their attention to Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson.

Arsenal are believed to have agreed a fee of around £1.5m with Dijon for the Iceland international and a medical is expected to take place today.