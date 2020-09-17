Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon will share a plane on Friday and fly over to London together as they put the finishing touches to their respective moves to Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs are moving to snap up both players from Spanish giants Real Madrid, with Bale expected to join on loan and Reguilon to pen a permanent deal.

Both players are expected to undergo their medical checks abroad before then boarding the same plane and flying to England.

Tottenham are looking to get both players into the building soon to put them at the disposal of Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid are expected to pick up part of Bale’s £600,000 per week salary during his loan at Tottenham, while they will also have an option to re-sign Reguilon via a buy-back clause.

The Spanish giants are claimed to accept they made a mistake when they scuppered a proposed move for Bale to join Chinese side Jiangsu Suning last summer.

Jiangsu Suning were prepared to pick up Bale’s salary and the player was ready to go to China.

Real Madrid though asked for a transfer fee and the demand saw Bale’s proposed switch to China collapse.