Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that new signing Rodrigo is ready to start a Premier League game if required, but will not play from the off against Fulham.

The newly-promoted Premier League side snapped up the 29-year-old from Spanish outfit Valencia for a club-record fee in the region of £27m late last month.

The versatile outfield player featured in Leeds United’s 4-3 loss against Liverpool, though only from the bench, and played for the entire course of 90 minutes in their EFL Cup tie against Hull City, one they lost 9-8 on penalties.

Now as the Peacocks prepare to take on Fulham on Saturday, Bielsa has revealed that Rodrigo is in good condition to start the game if the need arises.

However, Rodrigo will not be in the starting eleven, with Bielsa telling a press conference: “He is already ready.

“He won’t start the game at the weekend, but he is in a good condition to start if we need him to.”

Several Leeds youngsters have been linked with potential loan moves away from the club before the transfer window closes, and Bielsa is keen to find solutions for those who will not play.

“All the players who won’t have a chance in the first team we will try and give an option for them to go out on loan.”

After back-to-back losses in their last two matches, one in the league and one in the cup, the Whites will be eager to taste winning ways against Fulham at Elland Road.