Josko Gvardiol could agree to a move to Leeds United after Dinamo Zagreb were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers, it has been claimed in Croatia.

The Yorkshire giants have identified the 18-year-old defender as a big talent and are pushing to take him to Elland Road before next month’s transfer deadline.

Leeds have put in a bid worth €22m plus 20 per cent of any future sale in an effort to take Gvardiol to the Premier League.

RB Leipzig are also keen and it has been suggested that Gvardiol would prefer a move to the Bundesliga side if he leaves Dinamo Zagreb.

But according to Croatian outlet Index.hr, only Leeds have so far submitted a formal offer for Gvardiol.

Dinamo Zagreb were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night against Ferencvaros and it is claimed that the defender could now consider leaving.

He was keen on trying to play Champions League football with Dinamo Zagreb, but now they have dropped into the Europa League.

Dinamo Zagreb also know that selling Gvardiol to Leeds for €22m would make for a calmer year on the financial front, with a lack of Champions League football hitting the club.