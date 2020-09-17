Leeds United’s swoop for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has stalled, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Whites have held talks with Udinese in a bid to reach an agreement for De Paul to move to Elland Road, with his agent telling Inside Futbol that a move is possible.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Leeds’ swoop for De Paul has now stalled.

Leeds are at present unwilling to match Udinese’ valuation of De Paul and talks have between the two clubs have been paused.

The Argentine midfielder continues to have a number of suitors in Italy, with Fiorentina and Roma keen.

Roma though, De Paul’s agent told Inside Futbol, must sell a midfielder first to make space for the Udinese man to arrive.

Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg continue to hold an interest in the former Valencia star.

De Paul though is not keen on moving to Russia and Udinese are happy to keep hold of the midfielder if no agreement can be reached for his departure before the transfer window shuts on 5th October.