Leicester City are closing in on Cengiz Under, who is also of interest to Newcastle United, and he is expected to fly to England this coming weekend.

Inside Futbol revealed on Sunday that Newcastle have asked about signing Under on loan from Roma and Leicester are also keen on snapping him up.

Leicester have now pressed the accelerator on their swoop for Under and are close to signing him.

And according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Leicester will pay a loan fee of £3m for Under, while they will also have a purchase option set at £24m.

It is claimed that Under will fly to England at the weekend; he is currently waiting for a work permit.

The winger will be looking to quickly settle into life in the Premier League under the watchful eye of Brendan Rodgers.

Under is keen to play in the Premier League and Leicester look likely to be his destination, barring a late hijack attempt from Newcastle.

The Turkey winger will soon be in England and will undergo a medical before signing a contract with the Foxes.

Under has long been identified by Roma as one of the players who they could let go of in the transfer window to raise funds.