Liverpool are on the verge of landing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara after agreeing on a deal with the German champions, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool all summer and the deal is now finally on the verge of completion after the two clubs worked out an agreement.

The negotiations accelerated after Monday, when Bayern Munich made it clear to Liverpool that they want the deal sorted out before the start of the Bundesliga season.

The Reds have finally agreed to meet Bayern Munich’s asking price of around €30m and the player is now expected to move to Anfield.

The 29-year-old is yet to finalise personal terms but Liverpool are not expecting it to be a major hurdle.

The Spaniard is expected on Merseyside soon to finalise the agreement and sign the contract with the Reds.

Liverpool have gone against their usual transfer policy and have decided to invest major funds on a player who turns 30 over the course of the season.

Thiago refused to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich earlier this year and made it clear that he wanted to leave.