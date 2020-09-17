Thiago Alcantara will wear the number 6 shirt upon sealing his move from Bayern Munich to Liverpool, according to The Times.

It has emerged on Thursday that Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed a €30m fee for the signature of Thiago from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool had been reluctant to meet Bayern Munich’s asking price for the former Barcelona schemer, but have now relented.

Thiago is claimed to have agreed to a four-year contract with the club that will see him stay at Anfield until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old is also set to take up the number 6 shirt upon penning a contract with the Merseyside-based club.

The number was previously worn by Dejan Lovren, who left the club to join Zenit Saint Petersburg earlier in the window and will now be donned by the Spaniard.

Thiago is expected on Merseyside soon to finalise the agreement and sign the contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The midfielder refused to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich earlier this year and made it clear that he wanted to leave in search of a new challenge.