Manchester City have put Sevilla defender Jules Kounde on their radar and could send Nicolas Otamendi to the Spanish club as part of any deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been tipped for big things, with Barcelona and Real Madrid credited with tracking his progress at Sevilla, ahead of a potential swoop in future transfer windows.

Manchester City could jump in for Kounde though and he is a player the club are exploring a deal for in the ongoing transfer window.

He helped Sevilla win the Europa League and has a release clause in his contract at the club of just over £68m.

Otamendi could be used to help bring the price down as Manchester City are willing to listen to proposals for him to depart.

Sevilla have shown interest in the 32-year-old.

Manchester City have been linked with a host of centre-back options as Pep Guardiola looks to add further depth defensively.

Nathan Ake has been brought in from Bournemouth, but Guardiola wants another centre-back and the Citizens have looked at deals for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez.

Kounde would represent a much younger option.