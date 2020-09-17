The 21-year-old centre-back has been tipped for big things, with Barcelona and Real Madrid credited with tracking his progress at Sevilla, ahead of a potential swoop in future transfer windows.
Manchester City could jump in for Kounde though and he is a player the club are exploring a deal for in the ongoing transfer window.
He helped Sevilla win the Europa League and has a release clause in his contract at the club of just over £68m.
Otamendi could be used to help bring the price down as Manchester City are willing to listen to proposals for him to depart.
Sevilla have shown interest in the 32-year-old.
Manchester City have been linked with a host of centre-back options as Pep Guardiola looks to add further depth defensively.
Nathan Ake has been brought in from Bournemouth, but Guardiola wants another centre-back and the Citizens have looked at deals for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez.
Kounde would represent a much younger option.