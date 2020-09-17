Real Madrid have rejected an opportunity to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli as Zinedine Zidane is not keen on the player.

Alli’s future at Tottenham has come under the scanner since he was brought off at half-time in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at Everton at the weekend.

The England midfielder has also been left out of Tottenham’s squad for their Europa League qualifier against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

There were suggestions that Alli was offered on loan to Real Madrid as part of the arrangement that would see Gareth Bale move to Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window.

Bale is still likely to join Tottenham, but according to Spanish sports daily AS, the Alli to Real Madrid suggestion was a non-starter.

The Spanish giants have no interest in signing Alli.

Real Madrid would have had to pay the full €10m salary of Alli during his loan stay and the club are trying to lower their wage bill at the moment, not add to it.

Zidane is also not a fan of the player and was unhappy by his attitude when Tottenham beat Real Madrid at Wembley three years ago.

The Real Madrid coach also feels that Alli would not improve on the options he already has.