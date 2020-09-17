Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has heaped praise on Whites defender Pascal Struijk, explaining that the Dutchman is a complete player technically.

The 21-year-old centre-back started in the Yorkshire-based club’s Premier League season opener against Liverpool and went on to feature in their EFL Cup defeat to Hull City on Wednesday.

Against the Tigers, Struijk came on as a substitute in the second half, replacing Oliver Casey and taking up a role in midfield, which is not his natural position.

However, Leeds boss Bielsa has no qualms over playing the youngster in the middle of the park as he feels Struijk is a complete player when taking his technical ability into account.

The Argentine tactician went on to explain out how Struijk combined his technical ability, tactical acumen and physicality to become a very valuable asset to the squad.

“At one point during last season he had incredible physical performance“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“He technically is a very complete player.

“When he put together his technical skills with tactical acumen and added physical preparation he needed he became a very valuable player.“

While Bielsa holds Struijk in high regard, it remains to be seen if the defender will keep his place in defence against Fulham this weekend, with skipper Liam Cooper back in contention.