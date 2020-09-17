Everton starlet Anthony Gordon thinks that the club’s new signings encouraging him from the sidelines against Salford City shows their willingness to take him under their wing.

The Toffees have started their season with two wins on the trot and their Premier League opener away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday saw Carlo Ancelotti hand debuts to summer signings James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan.

The midfield trio did not play in Everton’s 3-0 win against Salford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but both Doucoure and Allan were present on the bench.

Gordon, Ancelotti’s young gem, revealed he is making the most of every moment that he gets to pick the brains of the new boys as he is confident that being around such high-level talents will vault his game to the next level.

The 19-year-old is sure that the stars brought into Everton want to help to make him better and pointed to them encouraging him from the sidelines against Salford.

“For me, the more competition, the better, because I will only thrive off that and it will push me”,Gordon told Everton TV.

“The new lads have played at the highest level and with the best players.

“Just being around them, I will learn so much.

“If I needed any advice, they are brilliant guys, and definitely would help me out.

“You could see towards the end of the Salford match, a few of them were shouting at me from the sidelines to get at the right-back.

“They are great guys and have fitted right in.”

Everton are set to lock horns with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend at Goodison Park in a Premier League clash and Gordon, having made his competitive debut in the new season, will now hope to be included in Ancelotti’s squad once again.