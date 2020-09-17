Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Southampton for striker Danny Ings, but the Saints are not willing to sell their star man, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Jose Mourinho’s side are on the hunt for a new centre-forward to provide cover for England international Harry Kane and have been linked with the likes of Bas Dost and Alexander Sorloth.

Now the north London outfit have added Ings to the list of potential candidates, with the club touching base with league rivals Southampton.

Tottenham have not made a formal bid for the former Liverpool striker but have set their eyes on the player as they look to add to their firepower.

However, Southampton are adamant that they will not sell the 28-year-old in the ongoing transfer window.

Ings joined the Saints from Liverpool on an initial loan deal in 2018 and then made the move permanent last summer for a fee in the region of £20m.

The ex-Burnley talisman had a solid 2019/20 campaign, scoring 22 goals from 38 league appearances for Southampton.

Tottenham have already signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side in the transfer window and it remains to be seen if they will poach another player from their league rivals.