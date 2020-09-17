Dele Alli is unlikely to leave Tottenham Hotspur, but the situation could change before the end of the transfer window next month, according to The Athletic.

Alli’s future at Tottenham has been under the scanner since Jose Mourinho decided to take him off half-time in his side’s 1-0 defeat at Everton at the weekend.

Tottenham have been linked with offering Alli to Real Madrid as part of their bid to sign Gareth Bale, but the Spanish giants are not keen on the midfielder.

The midfielder is not part of the squad that has travelled to Bulgaria for Tottenham’s Europa League qualifier against Lokomotiv Plovdiv today.

It has led to further speculation over his future but it has been claimed that for the moment he looks like saying at Tottenham.

Spurs are open to offers for a number of players such as Danny Rose, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga and Ryan Sessegnon.

At the moment, Alli is not part of that list of players and is expected to stay at Tottenham.

But his status is subject to change and the 24-year-old midfielder’s relationship with Mourinho will be closely monitored until the end of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Alli is dropped from the starting eleven in the next few games, whether he pushes for a transfer before deadline day on 5th October.