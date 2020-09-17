Spartak Moscow are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, but a deal is unlikely to happy in the final few weeks of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Tottenham are open to selling Aurier in the ongoing transfer window as a way to bring funds into the club amidst a financially unstable football economy.

Aurier was linked with a move to AC Milan earlier in the window, but the Serie A giants decided against signing the Frenchman.

Tottenham are still keen to let him go, but are having difficulty finding destinations for Aurier.

He could go to Russia, where Spartak Moscow are interested in signing him.

However, it is claimed that a switch to Spartak Moscow is thought unlikely to happen.

Aurier was an unused substitute against Everton at the weekend and has dropped down the pecking order following Matt Doherty’s arrival.

But for the moment, Aurier does not have a wealth of options if he wants to play his football away from Tottenham this season.

It remains to be seen whether that changes as clubs become more desperate to sign players towards the end of the window.