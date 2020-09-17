Former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan has introduced Marcelo Bielsa’s infamous Murderball training session at Huddersfield Town after taking charge as Terriers boss.

The 37-year-old spent the last three years with Leeds, coaching the Whites Under-23s side while also being part of Bielsa’s first-team coaching staff.

Corberan left his role at the Yorkshire-based club to take charge as the head coach of Championship club Huddersfield ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

😅 Introducing a typical Wednesday session… ‘Murderball’ Go inside #htafc‘s training ⤵ — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 17, 2020

While he is no longer a part of Bielsa’s coaching staff, Corberan appears to have soaked up information from the Argentine tactician during his time under him.

Corberan has taken a page out of the Leeds boss’ book and has introduced the infamous Murderball drill into Huddersfield’s training sessions.

Murderball is an intense training drill popularised by Bielsa that sees the squad members play practice matches at full pace without any breaks for a period of time.

The Spaniard will be hopeful of taking the Terriers back to the Premier League as Bielsa did with Leeds last season.

Corberan did not have a positive start to his life as the boss of Huddersfield however, with his side losing 1-0 to Norwich City in their league opener.