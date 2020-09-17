Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has insisted that his team need to show a reaction against Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League following their exit from the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa fielded a young team with 11 changes from last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool against League One outfit Hull City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, and though Alioski’s last-gasp equaliser forced spot-kicks after 1-1 in regular time, the Whites fell 9-8 on penalties to the Tigers.

However, Bielsa’s men have to consign their shortcomings in the cup competition to the past as they are right back in action against fellow Premier League new boys Fulham at the weekend, which will see the Yorkshire giants play their first top flight home match of the season.

Alioski insists that Leeds need to show a reaction against the Cottagers and promised that his team will be focused and prepared under their head coach as they look to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

Bielsa will revert back to fielding his best 11 against Fulham and the Macedonian is confident that his team have the spirit and experience to yield a positive result in their next outing.

“We did lose it, we do not like to lose”, Alioski said on LUTV.

“And now we need to show a reaction.

“At the weekend it is going to be a different squad, more experienced players but we are a team.

“We are going to be the team Leeds United that is going to play on Saturday.

“And we need to show a reaction.

“We are going to prepare really well with Marcelo for that game.

“It is the first game in the Premier League at home, Elland Road.

“Without the fans, it is a little sad but we are so focused and excited for Saturday.

“And we want of course to win it.”

Alioski,who did not play in Leeds’ loss against Liverpool at Anfield, will hope to be included in Bielsa’s squad once again and possibly make his English top flight debut at the weekend.