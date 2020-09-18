Anderlecht are interested in signing Aston Villa centre-back Bjorn Engels during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Aston Villa signed the defender from Reims last summer but the Belgian struggled to make a mark in his first season in the Premier League.

He did not feature even once in the squad after the season resumed in June and played no part in Aston Villa’s run-in as they avoided relegation from the Premier League.

The Villans are prepared to listen to offers for him and it has been claimed that Anderlecht are interested in signing him.

According to Belgian outlet Walfoot, Anderlecht are considering securing a deal to sign Engels from Aston Villa in the ongoing transfer window.

But there are hurdles towards getting a done deal as Anderlecht are only interested in signing the centre-back on loan.

However, Aston Villa are keen to sell him after he failed to impress in his first season in England.

The Belgian giants do not have the funds to sign Engels on a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.

Anderlecht could hang their hopes of Aston Villa agreeing to loan him out towards the end of the window.