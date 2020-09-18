Aston Villa are set to confirm the signing of Bertrand Traore from Lyon on Saturday.

The Villa Park outfit are wrapping up a deal to snap up the former Chelsea attacker, with Lyon having accepted their proposal.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aston Villa will pay Lyon a fee of €20.5m to sign Traore, who has now arrived in Birmingham to complete the move.

He will put pen to paper to a four-year contract with Dean Smith’s Premier League side, keeping him at Villa Park until 2024.

And it is claimed that Aston Villa will confirm his arrival on Saturday.

A number of Premier League sides held an interest in Traore, but it is at Villa Park that he will be playing his football this season.

He made 35 appearances across all competitions for Lyon over the course of the curtailed French season last term, scoring four goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.

The 25-year-old will be looking to hit the ground running in the Premier League, where he made ten appearances for Chelsea.