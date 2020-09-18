Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has admitted that possibility of fielding former Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser in the same line-up has given him food for thought.

The Magpies snapped up both Fraser and Wilson in the current transfer window and the new boys have already debuted in Newcastle colours while rewarding Bruce with one goal each.

Wilson scored in Newcastle’s Premier League clash against West Ham United last week in a 2-0 win, while Fraser’s solo goal saw Bruce’s men edge past Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Bruce opted to leave out Newcastle’s creative hub Miguel Almiron, while handing Wilson his debut against the Hammers, and with Fraser also rewarding his manager’s faith with a goal, the 59-year-old admits he has to mull over which players he should include in his first team from now on.

Fraser and Wilson already have good chemistry with each other from their days together at the Vitality Stadium and Bruce welcomes the added headache of choosing a first eleven as he is confident that the ex-Cherries pair would add a different dimension to his squad’s style of play.

“They’re both quality players so they will enjoy linking up with each other again”, Bruce told a press conference.

“It gives us a different dimension.

“I made the difficult decision of not playing Almiron at West Ham.

“Thankfully it came off but it’s given me food for thought.”

Having started their season with back-to-back wins, Newcastle will look to extend their winning run when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at St.James’ Park on Sunday in the top flight.