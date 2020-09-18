Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his strong belief that Toffees starlet Jonjoe Kenny has what it takes to play in his team on a regular basis.

The right-back learned the tricks of the trade at Everton’s youth academy and spent last season on loan at German club Schalke.

Kenny racked up 34 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit and reported to a new manager in Ancelotti following his return to Merseyside after a successful loan spell.

The 23-year-old, who starred in Everton’s EFL Cup match in midweek against Salford City, impressed his manger over 90-minutes and Ancelotti stressed that he clearly saw a player capable of representing the Toffees first team on a regular basis.

Everton skipper Seamus Coleman occupies the right-back position at Goodison Park and Ancelotti has backed Kenny to challenge for the veteran’s spot, as he believes the young defender’s loan spell in Germany has stood him in good stead since returning to his parent club.

“I didn’t know him before he left for Schalke”, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“But I think the experience he had in the Bundesliga was useful for him.

“He showed against Salford he can play in the first team without problem.”

Having already made his competitive debut this season, Kenny will hope to once again make Ancelotti’s squad and possibly bid for game time in the Premier League with Everton set to host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.