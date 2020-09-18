Liverpool and Wolves could do further business beyond a move to Molineux for Ki-Jana Hoever, according to The Athletic.

Wolves are moving to wrap up the signing of young Dutch defender Hoever on a deal which is claimed to be worth in excess of £10m for Liverpool.

The Reds want to bring in cash after agreeing a £25m deal with Bayern Munich for midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

However, the Reds could be set to spend further as they are interested in signing Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

Jurgen Klopp is aware of the need to take some of the burden off his front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and wanted to sign Timo Werner.

A move for Werner was not sanctioned by the club though and the German moved to Chelsea.

Now Klopp has spotted an opportunity in the shape of Jota and could move to try to take Anfield in the coming days.

Jota, a Portugal international, joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid, initially linking up with the Molineux side on loan.

He has caught Klopp’s eye and is now wanted on Merseyside.