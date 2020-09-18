Paris Saint-Germain are mulling a move for Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri, it has been claimed in Italy.

With the arrival of Ben Chilwell at Stamford Bridge earlier in the transfer window, Emerson’s future at Chelsea is under the scanner and the left-back has been linked with a move away from London.

Italian giants Juventus and Napoli are on the full-back’s tail and his agent told Inside Futbol recently that a return to Italy is possible for his client.

However, according to Italian outlet calciomercato.it, French champions PSG are considering a move for the full-back.

PSG’s first choice left-back Juan Bernat is sidelined with a serious knee injury, while back-up Laywin Kurzawa is currently serving a suspension and the Parisian’s sporting director Leonardo is claimed to be mulling over bringing in Emerson to reinforce the left-back position

Chelsea are willing to let the player leave on loan with an obligation to buy set at between €25m and €30m.

The left-back has found it hard to clock up game time at Chelsea, having only made 21 appearances across all competitions for Frank Lampard’s side last season, and It remains to be seen whether he will leave the club this summer.

Emerson is under contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2022.