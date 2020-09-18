Paris Saint-Germain have touched base with the representatives of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko over a proposed move to the French capital.

Bakayoko wants to join AC Milan after spending last season on loan at Monaco and is even prepared to accept a much-reduced wage offer to sign for the Serie A giants.

But negotiations between Chelsea and AC Milan have not gone anywhere and for the moments talks are on ice with two clubs far away from agreeing on a deal.

The Blues want a package of €30m but AC Milan are in no mood to meet that figure and are now prepared to wait before trying to finalise an agreement.

But Bakayoko now has new suitors in the market as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG have been in contact with the entourage of the midfielder.

The French champions have long held an interest in Bakayoko and are again considering signing him in the coming weeks.

PSG sporting director Leonardo wants to sign a midfielder and the Frenchman has emerged as a target.

Bakayoko did admit in the past that being from Paris, he would want to play for PSG at some point in his career.

But it remains to be seen whether PSG’s interest changes his mind about joining AC Milan in the final weeks of the transfer window.