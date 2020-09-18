Wolves bound defender Ki-Jana Hoever attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus, prior to Liverpool agreeing to sell him to the Molineux-based club, according to The Athletic.

While Liverpool are set to sell Hoever to Wolves for an initial £9m and a further £4.5m in add-ons, they are poised to complete the capture of Diogo Jota on a deal worth up to £45m.

Liverpool are claimed to be disappointed to be losing Hoever, but feel the deal suits all parties involved and they will still hold a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Hoever though could have ended up at one of Europe’s elite clubs, in a sign of how much of a highly regarded talent he is.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus also showed interest in signing the Dutch defender from Liverpool.

Hoever was keen to move on from Liverpool in a bid to make sure he is playing first team football on a regular basis.

He will now look to catch the eye of Wolves boss Nuno as he aims to make his mark in the Premier League.

Liverpool captured Hoever from Dutch giants Ajax in 2018 and he will depart Anfield having made four senior team appearances for the Premier League champions.