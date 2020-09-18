Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his team are keen on signing a centre-back in the current transfer window, but declined to comment on the Toffees being linked with Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori.

Ancelotti has revamped his midfield in the current window by bringing in the trio of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Italian is also eager to bolster his defensive arsenal before the transfer deadline and Chelsea’s Tomori is among the players linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Young prodigy Jarrod Branthwaite was injured midweek in an EFL Cup tie, while Mason Holgate is recuperating from an injury on the sidelines, and Ancelotti admitted that his team are light at centre-back and are actively hunting the transfer talent pool for a potential recruit.

However, the 61-year-old declined to comment on speculation linking Tomori with Everton, stating that he has no intention of speaking about a player that is not currently playing under him.

“Honestly we are looking for a centre back”, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“We are looking, if the market offers something I think we can have one.

“Now we are only with Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, but we are looking for another one.

“Tomori plays in Chelsea, so please don’t ask me this.”

Chelsea loaned Tomori’s fellow defender Kurt Zouma to Goodison Park for the 2018/19 campaign and a similar loan deal could yet be on the cards.