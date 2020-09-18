Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is adamant that there is no chance the Saints will sell Tottenham Hotspur target Danny Ings in the ongoing transfer window.

The 28-year-old Englishman has emerged as a transfer target for north London outfit Tottenham, who are on the lookout for a new striker to provide cover to Harry Kane.

It has been claimed that Spurs have touched base with Premier League rivals Southampton over a move for the former Liverpool man.

However, Saints boss Hasenhuttl has insisted that a transfer for Ings in the transfer window is not even a topic to discuss, asserting that he has ‘zero interest’ in him leaving the club.

The Austrian tactician went on to stress the striker’s importance to the Southampton team and hailed him as one of the best players in Europe.

“I don’t know how often I spoke about how important Danny is“, Hasenhuttl told a press conference.

“There is absolutely zero interest for Danny to go anywhere.

“It’s not even discussable that we would sell one of the best players in Europe.”

Ings was the Premier League’s joint second best goalscorer last season, bagging 22 goals from 38 appearances.