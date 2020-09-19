Manchester City could still yet sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, with the player’s agent putting together a new offer to present for the central defender.

Koulibaly has been Manchester City’s top defensive target in the ongoing window, but they have been left frustrated by Napoli’s negotiating tactics.

The two clubs do not enjoy a good relationship and the talks, conducted through Koulibaly’s agent, have not met with success; the Citizens most recent proposal of €70m was knocked back.

The Premier League giants have turned their attention towards Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez and Paris Saint-Germain have tabled a bid for the Napoli defender, with the signs pointing to the Citizens’ pursuit of Koulibaly being over.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Manchester City are still very much in the mix for Koulibaly in the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A giants want to sell the 29-year-old centre-back and are keen to avoid the mistakes they made in recent transfer windows.

Koulibaly’s agent Fali Ramadani is working behind the scenes to take a fresh offer to Napoli’s table.

The defender is tipped to start in Sunday’s Serie A clash against Parma, but Napoli already have a replacement in mind for him if he does go, in the shape of Arsenal’s Sokratis.