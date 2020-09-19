Fixture: Everton vs West Bromwich Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome newly promoted West Brom to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees opened their Premier League campaign by winning away at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and boss Carlo Ancelotti will be keen for his men to make it two wins from two league games.

Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while at full-back he picks skipper Seamus Coleman and Frenchman Lucas Digne.

Central defence sees Ancelotti opt to play Michael Keane and Yerry Mina, while midfield has three new boys in the shape of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan and James Rodriguez; Andre Gomes also plays.

Everton’s attack is spearheaded by Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Ancelotti will look for the pair to trouble the Baggies’ defence.

If the Everton boss Ancelotti needs to shake up his team during the 90 minutes he has options on the bench, including Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Kean.

Everton Team vs West Brom

Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virgina, Kenny, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Davies, Kean