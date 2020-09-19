Aston Villa new boy Bertrand Traore is likely to be the Lions last piece of spending of the current transfer window, according to the BBC.

Traore is Aston Villa’s fourth major summer signing, following the arrivals of shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, striker Ollie Watkins from Brentford and right-back Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old has been snapped up from French giants Lyon in a deal worth £17m today.

With Traore’s arrival to the Midlands, Aston Villa have backed manager Dean Smith in the transfer market.

Boss Smith remains on the look-out for further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes on 5th October.

However, it is claimed that Traore is likely be the last piece of spending for the Claret and Blue this summer, unless an unforeseen opportunity pops up.

After avoiding relegation in their first season back in the Premier League, Smith’s team are now pushing to thrive in the top flight and managed to tie down superstar Jack Grealish with a contract extension this week.

Traore spent three years at Chelsea before leaving for France and joins up with his former team-mate John Terry, who is now assistant coach at Villa Park.