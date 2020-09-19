Edouard Mendy has bid farewell to his Rennes team-mates as he closes in on a move to Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has agreed personal terms on a contract with Chelsea and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.

Chelsea and Rennes have been in talks over agreeing on a fee and there were suggestions that the French club were holding out for a deal worth €30m.

But it seems that the deal will be agreed for a smaller fee and it has been claimed that an agreement is close for around €25m

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Mendy has already said goodbye to his Rennes team-mates and is waiting to travel to England.

He played in the first game of the Ligue 1 season, but has not been part of Rennes’ squad in the last two games.

Mendy has told Rennes that he wants to join Chelsea and does not want to miss out on a big move to the Premier League.

The agreement is likely to be finalised soon for him to travel to London to undergo a medical and sign the contract with Chelsea.

Frank Lampard is keen to bring in Mendy as someone who will pose a direct challenge to Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number one’s shirt.