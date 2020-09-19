Fixture: Leeds United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to fellow Premier League new boys Fulham at Elland Road this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men started life in the Premier League by suffering a 4-3 defeat at champions Liverpool and will be keen to open their account against the Cottagers.

Leeds went down to another defeat in midweek when a much changed Marcelo Bielsa side exited the EFL Cup on penalties to Hull City.

Bielsa will be looking for his side to claim all three points today and has Illan Meslier between the sticks, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs.

Robin Koch and Liam Cooper provide the centre-back pairing, while in midfield Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich play. Pablo Hernandez, Helder Costa and Jack Harrison all support Patrick Bamford up top.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to change things around, including young goalkeeper Elia Caprile, Rodrigo and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Fulham

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Caprile, Alioski, Struijk, Shackleton, Roberts, Poveda, Rodrigo