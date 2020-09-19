Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has told players potentially thinking about signing for the Whites that it is a great time to join because of Marcelo Bielsa rewarding players who take their chances.

Bielsa has bolstered his squad over the summer by adding new weapons to his arsenal at Elland Road, with the notable arrivals of defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo.

The Yorkshire giants are expected to do further business before the transfer window closes on 5th October.

Matteo insists that it is a great time for players to sign on the dotted line for Leeds as he believes any new signing showing ambition and drive to succeed at the club will be rewarded by Bielsa, with an opportunity to flourish in the first team.

Both Koch and Rodrigo have already made their debuts in the Premier League, while Whites stars like Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton have risen through the ranks at the club, and Matteo stressed that all players with the right mentality can develop and grow under the Argentine’s watchful eye.

Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: “If you’ve got something about you, you think I’m going to get this deal done, I’m going to impress the manager, get in his thinking and do everything right.

“Before long you’re going to be in the team and you stay in the team.

“Any player coming to Elland Road before the window shuts is going to get an opportunity eventually and if someone comes in and does well Bielsa will reward them.

“What a good time to be joining Leeds United.”

Leeds have been linked with potential deals for Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol, Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul and Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler.