Former Liverpool star David Thompson has insisted that Diogo Jota will prove to be a superb signing for the Reds if his move from Wolves goes through.

Liverpool have attacked the transfer window in the last 48 hours with the club securing a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for £25m.

On Friday evening, the Reds also worked out an agreement with Wolves for Portuguese winger Jota, who has already agreed on personal terms on a five-year contract with Liverpool.

The 23-year-old will soon travel to Merseyside to complete the formalities of the transfer and Thompson is delighted that the Reds are getting a brilliant young player in Jota.

The former Red believes the Portuguese will add more goals to the Liverpool squad and at 23, he is only going to further improve over the next few years.

Thompson took to Twitter and wrote: “Jota is a fantastic footballer and at 23 still improving.

“Quick and skilful who will create and score goals when he plays.

“I’m very happy we have him.”

Jota has scored 44 goals in 131 appearances for Wolves since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2017, and will be looking to kick on when he puts pen to paper at Anfield.