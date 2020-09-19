Jose Mourinho has been reassured by Tottenham Hotspur that Gareth Bale joining the club does not mean that a striker will not arrive, according to The Athletic.

Bale has completed a season-long loan move from Real Madrid and will become the highest paid player at the club, despite the fact that Spurs are paying around just 40 per cent of his salary.

The transfer was driven by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, rather than head coach Mourinho.

However, Mourinho is claimed to have been open to the idea and was reassured that Bale’s arrival does not mean a striker will not join.

Mourinho is keen for a striker to arrive as he looks to secure cover for Harry Kane before the transfer window shuts in October.

Tottenham have allocated funds to bring in a striker and the signing of Bale does not mean those have vanished.

Bale has been handed the number 9 shirt at Tottenham and will be looking to get back to playing regularly after being frozen out at Real Madrid.

The Welshman is considered surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu by coach Zinedine Zidane and came close to leaving for China last summer.