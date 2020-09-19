Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has admitted that he wishes that he could have worked with Marcelo Bielsa earlier in his career.

Bielsa took charge of Leeds in the summer of 2018 after a season where they finished in the bottom half of the Championship standings, a familiar place for the Whites until the Argentine’s arrival.

Over the following two years, he transformed Leeds and the club are now back in the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

Dallas has been at Leeds since 2015 and admits that he wishes that he could have played under Bielsa a little earlier in his career as he has had a transformative effect on him over the last two years.

The Leeds star insisted that under the Argentine his performances have improved dramatically and thinks that is the case for almost every player in the Leeds squad.

Dallas told BBC Radio 5 live: “I just wish he had come here earlier than he did.

“That’s no disrespect to the past managers because I have always loved working with whoever has been here, but in terms of my performances, he has really improved me.

“I think I speak for 99 per cent of the team when I say that.”

Leeds showed their mettle in the first game of the season where Liverpool needed a late goal to win 4-3 at Anfield.

Dallas and Leeds will host Fulham at Elland Road this afternoon.