Former Scotland international Pat Nevin has expressed his delight at seeing Leeds United’s football, following their thrilling win over Fulham and believes fans will enjoy watching their games for the rest of the season.

Leeds played out another thrilling 4-3 game when they hosted Fulham at Elland Road, but unlike at Anfield last week, they were on the right side of the result.

Goals from Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich and Patrick Bamford meant Leeds raced into a 4-1 lead before the hour mark, but Fulham scored twice in the second half to make it a nervy end to the game.

Nevin admits that the end-to-end nature of the game might not have pleased the tacticians, but thinks Leeds’ football is winning hearts this season.

He believes the fans will thoroughly enjoy the football played by Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the rest of the campaign.

Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live: “It was not one for the tacticians – it was for people who love wide open games.

“You’re going to watch Leeds for the rest of the season and you’re going to enjoy it.

“Great game, great entertainment.”

Leeds have their first points on the board after being back in the Premier League and will travel to Bramall Lane next weekend to take on Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby.