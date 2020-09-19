Leeds United have not yet made any move to push through a swoop for Rodrigo de Paul and are not happy with Udinese’s asking price for him, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants snapped up defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo earlier in the transfer window and are now not in a hurry to make further additions.

They are a fan of De Paul though and have held talks with Udinese over a potential deal.

Leeds have yet to push for the move to be completed however and do not like Udinese’s asking price of £35m.

The Premier League new boys are unsure on whether to pay such a sum for the Argentine midfielder.

Leeds are not the only side interested in the Udinese man.

De Paul also has admirers within Serie A, where he is a seasoned campaigner, while Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg are keen.

The midfielder though is cool on a move to Russia and Udinese are happy to keep hold of him if their asking price is not met.